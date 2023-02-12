Feb. 12 is Darwin Day, a time to celebrate Charles Robert Darwin and his theory of evolution. Now go out and learn something today!

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Now settle in for some serious TV time. Not only is the Super Bowl today — with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles — but there are hours and hours of pre-game blather to watch, too. Not to mention the halftime show, starring Rihanna, doing her first live show in more than five years. The game itself kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Fox, broadcasting from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Our biggest concern: Do we have enough snacks lined up? And by “snacks,” we mean cheese.

Puppy love! Forget about the football action on Sunday for a moment and revel, instead, in the cuteness that will reign at this year’s Puppy Bowl. Some 110 adorable pups will take part in the event, which showcases animal shelters and the furry residents in need of homes. This year, Team Ruff and Team Fluff meet in “Puppy Bowl XIX,” starting at 1 p.m. There’s even a Puppy Bowl Pregame Show, starting at noon. The event airs across multiple streaming and cable platforms: Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery Plus and HBO Max. When it comes to puppies, resistance is futile!

Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A, is hosting “Blind Date with a Book,” through Feb. 14. Visitors to the bookstore are welcome to “pick out your mystery date.” The books are covered, “with only a short, vague description provided to give you a hint of the plot.” Genres range from love stories to motivational guides … to lots of stuff! The store is open 10 a.m. to 4 today.

Take your Valentine on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru with two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The cost is $17 for a three-pack and $28 for a six-pack. Note: There will be a limited number of treats available to purchase on-site, but do yourself a favor and order in advance at originalcreampuffs.com.