Feb. 19 is World Whale Day, celebrating the giants of the ocean. Break out your best whale song on this holiday, which aims to raise awareness of these magnificent creatures, for their beauty as well as their ecological value to the planet.

Kenosha Restaurant Week continues today, with dining out specials at more than 50 Kenosha County businesses. In addition to the dining deals, there are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through Visit Kenosha’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

The Civil War Museum is hosting its Civil War Medical Weekend, with the 17th Corps Field Hospital — the largest Civil War Medical unit in the Midwest — hosting activities and demonstrations. The free event is noon to 4 p.m. today. For more details, go to https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar/

The Kenosha History Center features exhibits on local businesses and automobiles in its Rambler Legacy Gallery. The History Center is located at 220 51st Place and is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; donations are accepted. kenoshahistorycenter.org.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting a “CommUNITY Exhibit” through Feb. 26. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.