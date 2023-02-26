February is Hot Breakfast Month, which means you have only a few days left to celebrate the joys of early morning pancakes. To make it easier, you can find plenty of breakfast options at local restaurants, including the more than 50 eateries that are offering specials during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Feb. 26. Wait! That’s TODAY. Yes, it’s the final day of Restaurant Week, so get out there! Find details on breakfast offerings and other specials online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., welcomes local author T.R. Nickel, from noon to 3 p.m. today. The visit is part of the “sneak peek” into the store’s upcoming Kenosha Book Festival. For more about Nickel, go to trnickel.com.

The play “fml: How Carson McCullers Saved My Life” by Sarah Gubbins continues this afternoon at Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. This drama tells the story of Jo, a high school junior in LaGrange, Ill., whose life is changed when she reads the famous novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers. 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8-$14. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun” continues this afternoon at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The play, written by Lorraine Hansberry, debuted on Broadway in 1959, starring Sidney Poitier. The story follows a black family’s experiences in south Chicago, as they attempt to improve their financial circumstances. 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students, senior citizens, teachers and members of the military. Tickets are available in advance through the Fleeing Artist Theatre’s Facebook page and at the door.

“The Tin Woman” continues this afternoon at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The story follows Joy, who — after receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give her a new lease on life — instead finds herself in a downward spiral. 2 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.