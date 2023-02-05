Before you do anything today, make sure to take a few moments to celebrate World Nutella Day on Feb. 5. Indulge your love for the chocolate hazelnut spread ... on toast, on a cracker or straight out of the jar!

Go off to see the wizard at the Rhode Center for the Arts! Kenosha’s Lakeside Players are performing “The Wizard of Oz” at the Downtown theater, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 18. Tickets are $17 for adults; $14 for senior citizens and students. 262-671-8023 or rhodecenter.org.

Today is the final performance of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. This is the high school version of the Broadway musical, based on the 1964 novel by Roald Dahl. In the story, the world-famous candy maker Willy Wonka opens the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. 2 p.m. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door, unless the show is sold out.

Today is also your final chance to see the Racine Children’s Theatre’s “Mostly Monsterly” show production at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Shows are noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Feb. 5 and run an hour. Tickets are $7 at racinetheatre.org or by calling 262-633-4218.

Winterfest wraps up today in Lake Geneva, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. There are also ice sculptures Downtown and other activities. For details, go to visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest