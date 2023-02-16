Feb. 16 is Almond Day, so enjoy a handful (or more) of the healthy nuts. There are several varieties available, including smoked, honey roasted, sriracha, jalapeno, ranch or barbecue flavored almonds. Enjoy!

Feb. 16 is also “Fat Thursday,” though for some of us (we’re not naming names here) that’s EVERY Thursday! Fat Thursday is a celebration of all things dough-related. This Polish tradition offers a guilt-free opportunity to gorge on doughnuts or paczki, the traditional fried doughnuts stuffed with jam. The idea behind Fat Thursday is enjoying rich, decadent foods before Lent begins next week.

Start your Thursday with Nature Story Time at the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park. The free program is for young children (with an adult) and includes a story and a craft project, inside the nature center. 9:30 a.m. No registration is required.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

The Commodores — who have sold more than 70 million albums sold worldwide — are performing tonight at the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill. Throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, their music was everywhere: Radio, TV and, especially, in the clubs. Their hit songs include “Brick House,” “Still” and “Three Times a Lady.” The Commodores’ brand of R&B and funk is easy to enjoy … easy like a Sunday morning. 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. Tickets are $39-$79 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.