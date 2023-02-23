Feb. 23 is Curling is Cool Day, celebrating a Scottish game developed in the 1500s. Curling involves launching a stone on ice and sweeping the ice in its path as it attempts to land on a target and dislodge your competitors’ rocks. To try the sport yourself, visit the Racine Curling Club, racinecurlingclub.com.

Kenosha Restaurant Week continues today, with dining out specials at 50-plus Kenosha County businesses. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

The Carthage College Performing Arts Series brings the New York Voices to the stage 7:30 tonight in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The quartet uses a combination of various forms of jazz “to amaze its audiences,” Carthage officials said. The quartet has traveled all over the world and has recorded numerous albums. Here’s a special offer from Carthage: To receive free tickets for the Feb. 23 show, use the promo code: NYFREE when getting tickets online at carthage.edu/tickets or calling the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

A new exhibit is open at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. andersonartscenter.com.