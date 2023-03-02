We truly love him in a house. We truly love him with a mouse. We truly love him here or there. We truly love him anywhere. We truly love the silly goose. We truly love old Dr. Seuss! Yup, March 2 is Dr. Seuss Day — so celebrate the beloved author on his birthday.

A free reception for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s National Print Exhibition is 4 to 6 p.m. today in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery on the campus, 900 Wood Road. The March 2 reception includes the announcement of awards and juror’s remarks. This is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest. The show runs through July 28. For more information, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm

The play “fml: How Carson McCullers Saved My Life” by Sarah Gubbins continues tonight at Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. This drama tells the story of Jo, a high school junior in LaGrange, Ill., whose life is changed when she reads the famous novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers. The book strikes a creative chord for Jo, and with support from her friends, she ventures down the path of writing an autobiographical graphic novel. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, continuing March 2-4. Tickets are $8-$14. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

A new exhibit is open at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. andersonartscenter.com.