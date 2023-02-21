Feb. 21 is National Pancake Day — which works out perfectly, seeing as Feb. 21 is also “Fat Tuesday,” a traditional time to go out and fill up on your favorite treats before starting Lent.

Kenosha Restaurant Week continues today, with dining out specials at 50-plus Kenosha County businesses. Take advantage of the fact that today is the traditional “Fat Tuesday,” so get out and get some good eats. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

“An Evening of Storytelling” is tonight in Racine. The night of storytelling is put on by a couple of storytelling veterans from Chicago. The guidelines are that the story must be true and under seven minutes long. There will be a signup sheet for anyone from the area who wants to take part. “An Evening of Storytelling starts” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. Signups begin at 6 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. A public reception for the show is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

A new exhibit is open at the at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.