Today is the FINAL DAY of Library Lovers’ Month. February, which ends today, is also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

The Racine Concert Band, which features several members from Kenosha, and the Horlick Symphonic Band will perform 7 tonight at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive in Racine. The concert is a tribute to the late Del Eisch, who conducted the Racine Concert Band from 1974 to 2001. He then was the band’s business manager until 2017. The Racine Concert Band’s program Tuesday night includes some of Eisch’s favorite pieces: Aaron Copland’s “An Outdoor Overture,” Alfred Reed’s “Armenian Dances,” William Grant Still’s “Folk Suite” and Melvin Shelton’s “Western Jubilee.” Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students and $3 for senior citizens. Tickets are available on the Ticket Spicket app or at https://bit.ly/horlickinstrumentalmusic. Free parking is available in the staff lot west of the school’s theater entrance. Note: No cash sales at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the door with all smart devices.

Here’s a cool event for the whole family: “The Paper Airplane Guy” (aka John Collins) will present a free program today at the Golden Rondelle in Racine. Collins will show audience members how to make the perfect paper airplane, while also demonstrating aerodynamic principles. Collins designed a paper airplane that holds the world record for the longest distance in flight. So put those tray tables into the upright position and sign up for the program, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by emailing Rondelle@scj.com or calling 262-260-2154.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. A public reception for the show is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

A new exhibit is open at the at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.