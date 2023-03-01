March 1 is the start of a new month, but MORE IMPORTANTLY, it’s also Peanut Butter Lovers’ Day. But, really, isn’t that EVERY day? Peanut butter is among the most popular foods in the U.S., with just about every household keeping a jar of the sticky stuff on hand for sandwiches, a batch of cookies or to spread on an apple. Confession: We’ve been known to eat it straight out of the jar! It’s been a staple of the American diet for well over a century and, for that, we salute this most humble food (and a good source of protein, too).

The Four Seasons Garden Club is hosting the program “Re-create Your Yard as a Gardener: How to Make it Happen” 7 to 9 tonight at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave. The March 1 program is in Gateway’s Madrigano Auditorium. Jeff Epping, director of horticulture at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, is presenting the program. After the program, Epping will answer questions from audience members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on pigs. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

A new exhibit is open at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. andersonartscenter.com.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. A public reception for the show is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2.