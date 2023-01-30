Today's Kenosha County area events for Monday, Jan. 30

Channel your inner Parisian baker today and say “oui” to the buttery treats as it’s National Croissant Day.

All that snow and where to go? Some of the best cross-country skiing trails in this area can be found at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, across from Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers, just east of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) and north off of Highway E. There are also trails at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol in Kenosha County and at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road in Caledonia.

Area sledding hills include Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive in Kenosha, Fox River Park, 9521 304th Ave. in Silver Lake; Ingram Park, 5724 93rd St. in Pleasant Prairie; in Paddock Lake, Highway 50 near highways 83/75. (The sledding hill is between Central High School and Christ Lutheran Church); and Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting “Pollination Investigation.” Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators – from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind – and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum at 5500 First Ave. is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Check out the Kenosha Public Museum’s exhibit on “Wild Ones-Native Plants-Natural Landscapes” today. Photos by youth, adults, and professionals from around the country show Native species in their natural environments, from urban backyards to the American wilderness. The museum at 5500 First Ave. is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.