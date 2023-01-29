Today's Kenosha County area events for Sunday, Jan. 29

Cold, winter weather can’t be any better for National Puzzle Day, the perfect day to do a little brain exercise indoors. Whether it’s a crossword, jigsaw, or Sudoku, puzzles engage our brain in more ways than one. Scientists have discovered that when we work on a jigsaw puzzle, we utilize both sides of the brain, improving memory, cognitive function and problem solving skills in the process.

Check out the free “Loyal to the Union: Ohio in the Civil War” exhibit at the Civil War Museum in Kenosha. Explore the people and events that made the Buckeye state unique and so important to the Union cause. At the time of the Civil War, Ohio was the oldest and most established state in the Upper Middle West. The Ohio River and a well-established network of railroads moved troops, food and supplies. Ohio contributed more soldiers per capita to the Union Army than any other northern state. Ohio’s location made it a major route for African American freedom seekers traveling to Canada. The museum at 5400 First Ave. is open today noon to 5 p.m. The exhibit is available daily through June 4.

The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting “Pollination Investigation,” today from noon to 5 p.m. Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Nearly 90% of flowering plants rely on about 200,000 species of animal pollinators for fertilization. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators – from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind – and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum at 5500 First Ave. is open from noon to 5 p.m. today.

Nearby, the Downtown Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., features an exhibit about Racine’s Underground Railroad and on the city’s status as the “Drum & Bugle Capital of the World.” There are also temporary exhibits. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. racineheritagemuseum.org.