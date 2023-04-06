Name: Alec Brey

School: Wilmot High School

Parents: Gregory and Salina Brey of Twin Lakes

Most memorable high school moment: Gambling cookies at lunch with Austin, Jacob, and Isaac.

Most influential teacher: Tom Robers in Health Education; Through many after-school chats, Mr. Robers has always provided useful, impactful advice.

School activities/clubs: DECA, International Club, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, SkillsUSA; Math League; Engineering Club; Chess Club; Spanish Club

School offices held: Vice President of National Honor Society; Vice President of SkillsUSA; Founder of Engineering Club; Co-President of Math League

Honors, letters or awards: High Honor Roll; AP Scholar with Distinction; Academic Excellence Scholarship Recipient; 2nd Place SkillsUSA state competition for Team Engineering Challenge

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Basketball; Golf; 3D Printing; Spending time with family

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Mechanical Engineering

Role model: My sister

Three words that best describe my role model: Amber or Ashlyn

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Attain a PhD and innovate the world