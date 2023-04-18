Name: Alex Bush

School: Central High School

Parents: Theodore and Connie Bush of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment came during our band's trip to Disney over our 2022 spring break. We competed in the Festival Disney while we were down there, earned a superior rating for our performance, won best in class, and then went on to win the competition and a Golden Mickey. I lost out on two band trips due to the pandemic, so finally getting to go on my first one my junior year and actually win is something I will always remember. When they announced us as the winners, the stadium basically erupted with our band's cheers and everybody was on their feet celebrating. It was almost surreal, and I'm not sure if I'll ever get to experience anything quite like it again.

Most influential teacher: Tyson Mengel in AP U.S. History; Mr. Mengel was a character in the classroom. He made history interesting, while also making sure that we learned what we needed to. If that meant he had to tell a story about something else in order to pique our interest first, he did. While appearing tough, he also made sure that we knew we could talk to him whenever we needed to. He not only taught me history, he also taught me how to be a better person, even if it was indirectly. We got along well, and I always got the sense he believed in me, not just in the classroom, but outside of it as well. I've had other influential teachers, such as my band director Mr. Adam Scheele and my art teacher Mr. Tedd Grube, but something about Mr. Mengel stands out in my memory and makes him my most influential teacher.

School activities/clubs: Forensics, jazz band, National Honor Society, wind ensemble, Pit band, Show band, SMART Team, Peer Helpers, Mu Alpha Theta

Other school athletics: Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clays

School offices held: Forensics Team Officer

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Letter; Academic Plaque; Trap Chanelle letter; AP Scholar with Distinction; Band Chanelle letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Water sports; Rock Climbing; Clay Target Shooting

College choice: University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

Intended major/field of study: Computer Science and Music

Role model: Dean Nau

Three words that best describe my role model: Direct, Honest, Helpful

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to be a family man. I want to be able to provide for my wife and kids someday and give them the life that they want to live. If they want to travel, I want to be able to travel. If they want to do something like play a sport or be in music, I want to be able to let them do that.