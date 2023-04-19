Name: Angel Mendoza

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Juan and Tiffany Ortega of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: I will always remember soccer season. It was such a fun time to be able to share adventures with all my friends a coaches, game days were the best ones. We would all hype each other up, play with a passion and enjoy every single game we played.

Most influential teacher: Chera Hessenthaler, Michelle Zazula and Julie Weavel were the most influential teacher throughout the past 4 years in High School in English Development, Personal Development, Support teacher in certain classes such as Math, English and Science; These teachers have helped me in so many different ways, they've been there since day 1 for me and many others, have taught me so many lessons not just about school but also personal that will help me to become a better person and keep improving as I move on in life, I'm very thankful for them.

School activities: Support students from other countries

School athletics: Soccer

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I love working out and creating content on social media

College choice: Cabrillo in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Intended major/field of study: Business management, Digital Creator

Role model: Entrepreneur

Three words that best describe my role model: Visionary, Relentless, Positive

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to have a fulfilled life, full of positive things around me, as well as financial stability. I want to be able to create something great, unique in order to help myself and people in America.