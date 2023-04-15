Name: Benjamin Wajerski

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Michael and Sarah Wajerski of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Many moments have defined my time at Tremper but one stands out above the rest: making the state tournament for soccer. It was an incredible experience to reach such heights and the teammates I shared it with made it that much more special. I was a freshman that year and was fortunate enough to play alongside my brother who welcomed me into the team and has been a huge part of my athletic career.

Most influential teacher: All of my teachers; I’ve been fortunate enough to have been taught by some amazing teachers who put forth tremendous amounts of work in order to provide me with an excellent education. I am forever grateful for the knowledge they have given me and the care they have shown. I would be nowhere without their dedication.

School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government

School athletics: Baseball, soccer, track

School offices held: National Honor Society President(Senior Year); Student Government Vice President(Junior Year); Student Government President(Senior Year); Tremper Class of 2023 Class Officers Vice President(All Four Years); African American Male Initiative President(Junior Year);

Honors, letters or awards: Daughters of the American Revolution Award; Honor Roll Every Quarter; Future Business Leaders of America Futures Award; Renaissance Premier Status Member; AP Scholar Award Winner; Mayor's Youth Commission Award; Tremper's Male Nominee for the Holy Rosary High School Athlete Award; Tremper's Male Nominee for the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award; SEC Player of the Year(Sr. Soccer); First Team All Conference(So. Jr. Sr. Soccer); Conference Champion(Jr. Sr. Soccer); State Qualifier(Fr. Soccer); Wisconsin All State Honorable Mention(Jr. Sr. Soccer); Captain(Jr. Sr. Soccer); Team MVP(Sr. Soccer); 6 Varsity Letters(Soccer, Baseball, Track);

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteering for Bored of Boredom Tutoring; Volunteering for Feed My Starving Children; Volunteering for United Way of Kenosha; Staying active; Reading;

College choice: Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

Intended major/field of study: Industrial Engineering

Role models: My Parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Hardworking, Kind, Encouraging

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: No matter where I go in life, I hope to make the world a better place by paying forward the kindness that I have received. My family and friends have given me so much and I strive each and every day to make them proud.