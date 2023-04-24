Name: Claire Jackson

School: Central High School

Parents: Heidi and David Jackson

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was definitely during the fall of my junior year when my volleyball team played our cross-town rivals for the Regional Championship and won in five sets.

Most influential teacher: Mr Jeff Langley in Theatre Arts; Mr. Langley is the theatre director and British Literature teacher at CLS. His perspective on life and learning is so inspiring, and he has challenged me to think in new ways about why we as a society value literature and language.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, student government, three a cappella groups, choir, worship team, and several musicals and plays

School athletics: Volleyball

Honors, letters or awards: Honors Unweighted 4.0, NJHS, NHS, Gold Presidential Award for Academics (all four years of high school) Distinguished Christian High School Student Award - Academics and Athletics 2021, Athletics 2022, Honorable mention All-Conference 2021 for Volleyball, First Team All-Conference 2022 for Volleyball.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I keep busy out of school as well! My out-of-school hobbies include serving in my church on the worship team and doing administrative work, teaching preschool classes, reading, and playing guitar and piano.

College choice: I will be attending Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind., to play volleyball

Intended major/field of study: Major in Psychology

Role model: My role model is my Aunt Suzanne.

Three words that best describe my role model: She is frank, but loving. I would call her a go-getter

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I had amazing coaches and teachers as I was growing up, and hope to be just like them. I want to mentor kids and pass the baton to the next generation. Studying sports psychology would help me become a coach and achieve just that.