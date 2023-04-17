Name: Devon Henningfield
School: Bradford High School
Parents: James and Melinda Henningfield
Most memorable high school moment: Getting to perform at the International Thespian Festival and the Jerry Awards my Junior year
Most influential teacher: Holly Stanfield in Theatre/Vocal Tech; She has taught me so much not only about the arts but about life and has always been there for me and pushed me to always do my best and work hard.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Drama Club, Kenosha Youth Performing Arts, Link Crew, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, student government, yearbook
School offices held: Class President all 4 years, Vice President of Service for National Honor Society, President of Thespian Society Junior Year, Vice President of Thespian Society Senior Year
Honors, letters or awards: Academic Letter, Music Letter, Wisconsin Jerry Award Recipient for Supporting Actor, and Recipient for Dance
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hanging with friends and family, working as a Studio Assistant at Santosha Yoga
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Bachelor of Science Dance
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, hardworking, caring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to travel the world and dance while also teaching dance to underprivileged people around the world and promoting physical health and strength for people involved in the arts.