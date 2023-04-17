Name: Devon Henningfield

School: Bradford High School

Parents: James and Melinda Henningfield

Most memorable high school moment: Getting to perform at the International Thespian Festival and the Jerry Awards my Junior year

Most influential teacher: Holly Stanfield in Theatre/Vocal Tech; She has taught me so much not only about the arts but about life and has always been there for me and pushed me to always do my best and work hard.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Drama Club, Kenosha Youth Performing Arts, Link Crew, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, student government, yearbook

School offices held: Class President all 4 years, Vice President of Service for National Honor Society, President of Thespian Society Junior Year, Vice President of Thespian Society Senior Year

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Letter, Music Letter, Wisconsin Jerry Award Recipient for Supporting Actor, and Recipient for Dance

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hanging with friends and family, working as a Studio Assistant at Santosha Yoga

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Bachelor of Science Dance

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, hardworking, caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to travel the world and dance while also teaching dance to underprivileged people around the world and promoting physical health and strength for people involved in the arts.