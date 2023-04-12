Name: Eden Murray

School: Reuther High School

Parents: Ryan and Samantha Murray

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I discovered how Reuther was the right place for me, and that led me to my dream college, St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN.

Most influential teacher: Donna Carroll in English; Donna is one of the few teachers I feel really understands me, and saw my potential. She was and continues to support me and my goals, even though I am not a student of hers anymore.

School activities/clubs: Yearbook

School offices held: Yearbook Club

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll; Magma Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading; part-time job; walking in nature; spending time with my friends

College choice: St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn.

Intended major/field of study: Psychology

Role model: My closest friend, Grace

Three words that best describe my role model: Resilient, loyal, compassionate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Within my career, I aim to accomplish my PhD in Psychology and work in an inpatient/outpatient setting.