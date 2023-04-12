Name: Eden Murray
School: Reuther High School
Parents: Ryan and Samantha Murray
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I discovered how Reuther was the right place for me, and that led me to my dream college, St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN.
Most influential teacher: Donna Carroll in English; Donna is one of the few teachers I feel really understands me, and saw my potential. She was and continues to support me and my goals, even though I am not a student of hers anymore.
School activities/clubs: Yearbook
School offices held: Yearbook Club
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll; Magma Cum Laude
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading; part-time job; walking in nature; spending time with my friends
College choice: St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn.
Intended major/field of study: Psychology
Role model: My closest friend, Grace
Three words that best describe my role model: Resilient, loyal, compassionate
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Within my career, I aim to accomplish my PhD in Psychology and work in an inpatient/outpatient setting.