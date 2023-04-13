Name: Emmett Craig

School: Shoreland Lutheran High School

Nickname: Emmy

Parents: Kevin and Jenny Craig of Mount Pleasant

Most memorable high school moment: Driving my fellow senior homecoming court around the track on my tractor during our homecoming football game.

Most influential teacher: Tim Mielke in Physics, PLTW Engineering; Mr. Mielke has taught me how to be a better person in and outside of school. He is also there whenever I need him.

Other school activities: VEX Robotics

School athletics: Golf, Trap Shooting

Honors, letters or awards: 6 Project Lead The Way honors

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Golf, Shooting, Traveling

College choice: Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.

Intended major/field of study: Mechanical Engineering

Role model: Dan Bailey

Three words that best describe my role model: Friendly, Caring, and Missed.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My only goal in life is to leave the best trail I possibly can; caring for others is most important to me.