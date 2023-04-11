Name: Erika Bando

School: LakeView Technology Academy

Parents: Eli and Trina Bando

Most memorable high school moment: Going to the 2022 SkillsUSA State Conference and placing on the podium!

Most influential teacher: Kristi Koschkee in AP Lang/Comp, Foundations of Education, Public Speaking; It's rare to meet a teacher and advisor who's so willing to go above and beyond for their students! Mrs. Koschkee has always encouraged me and been a source of guidance for me throughout my entire high school career.

School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, National Honor Society, student government, SkillsUSA

School athletics: Volleyball

School offices held: President of Student Government; Former Secretary of Student Government; President of SkillsUSA; Former Historian of SkillsUSA; Secretary of National Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: AP Language/Composition Student of the Year, AP Scholar Award; KUSD Honor Roll Student; Earned varsity letter for volleyball at Indian Trail my sophomore year; Placed 2nd at 2022 SkillsUSA State Conference in Entrepreneurship; Placed 3rd at 2022 SkillsUSA State Conference in Job Interview

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Youth in Governance; Reading; Singing karaoke

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Human Development & Family Studies or Psychology

Role model: My older sister Sydney Bando

Three words that best describe my role model: Empathetic, Resilient, Patient

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I don't have particularly ambitious dreams, but I'd like to be a dependable person for others to lean on.