Name: Gabriel Gonzalez

School: Tremper High School

Nickname: Gabe

Parents: Jose and Janette Gonzalez

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable memory as a high school student was scoring my first varsity touchdown at home against Bradford High School. We lost the game, but hearing the student section get loud made me so happy. I was happy knowing that I made my parents and coaches proud. A core memory of mine.

Most influential teacher: Polly Amborn in Choir; Amborn is like a mother figure to me and to all of her other students. She has given me so many opportunities. In some cases I would take these opportunities and thank her after even it was something that i didn't want to do at first. She is such a kind and caring teacher, and unlike other teachers she's not afraid to show emotion, and that means something to me. It shows that she really cares about us and that is one of the many reasons why shes such a great teacher and influence on not just on me but all students.

School athletics: Football

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Lifting; singing

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Chiropractics

Role model: My future self

Three words that best describe my role model: I don't wanna be like anyone else, I wanna grow to be the best version of myself.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my life there a lot of things I would like to do, one of them is going on to graduate college, but while doing that I will be disciplined enough to continue lifting so that later in life I can live my dream of competing in body building at the national level all while still living my dream of becoming a chiropractor. All I want is by the end of life or when I'm old is to be proud of all I've accomplished no matter what and live somewhere nice in Mexico hopefully married. I have many goals so as of right now I'm gonna take it day by day in hopes of completing those goals.