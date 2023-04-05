Name: Isabel Corcoran
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Michael and Jennifer Corcoran
Most memorable high school moment: Annual Blood Drive
Most influential teacher: Todd Hardy in Senior Dean; As an advisor for student government, he has inspired me to take up any opportunity there is.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student government, Baseball Manager, Spirit Squad
School athletics: Volleyball
School offices held: Freshman class officer
Honors, letters or awards: Mayor's Youth Commission Award
Intended major/field of study: Nursing
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Help and provide care for others in the medical field.