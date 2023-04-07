Name: Kalia Stibeck

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Ray and Patricia Stibeck

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was my last cross country meet.

Most influential teacher: Brian Chike in AP Government; Mr. Chike was one of the best teachers I had known and he really knew the course material and concepts well. Him and his class influenced my college major and career choice, and I am very thankful for that.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Environmental Club, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Cross country, track

School offices held: Vice President and Secretary of Student Government

Honors, letters or awards: 4-year varsity letter in cross country and track.

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Political Science

Role model: Mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, Encouraging, Dependable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a great defense attorney so that I have the opportunity to help many people.