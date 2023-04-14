Name: Kate Reindl
School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Parents: Frank and Jamie Reindl of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: Being in the homecoming parade as first runner-up and riding in the convertible throwing candy to all the kids.
Most influential teacher: Maureen Edwards in Theology; Mrs. Edwards is the most supportive, understanding, uplifting, and kind teacher I know. She always encourages everything my classmates and I are doing and always takes the time to ask what's new in our lives. She teaches us with honesty and truly cares about our thoughts on topics. She has given me a deeper understanding of my faith and encourages my faith journey. Mrs. Edwards always lets us know how much she cares and can always bring a smile to our faces. I know I can always turn to her for anything and she will be there to support me.
School activities/clubs: Ministry Club, National Honor Society, student government
School athletics: Dance team
School offices held: National Honor Society Vice President
Honors, letters or awards: Italian Honor Society Member; Art Honor Society Member
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working out; reading; painting/drawing; dirt biking; traveling
College choice: St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis.
Intended major/field of study: Marketing
Role model: My mom Jamie Reindl
Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, compassionate, and generous
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Making a positive impact in other's lives and helping those in need.