Most influential teacher: Maureen Edwards in Theology; Mrs. Edwards is the most supportive, understanding, uplifting, and kind teacher I know. She always encourages everything my classmates and I are doing and always takes the time to ask what's new in our lives. She teaches us with honesty and truly cares about our thoughts on topics. She has given me a deeper understanding of my faith and encourages my faith journey. Mrs. Edwards always lets us know how much she cares and can always bring a smile to our faces. I know I can always turn to her for anything and she will be there to support me.