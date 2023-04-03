Name: Kylah Diagne
School: Shoreland Lutheran High School
Parents: Cheikh Diagne and Heidi Pough of Racine
Most memorable high school moment: Winning the soccer regional championship last year
Most influential teacher: Kara Kassulke in Bio-med classes, PBS and MI; She was always able to make learning fun and was able to help me learn in class and in hosa.
Other school activities: HOSA
School athletics: Soccer
Honors, letters or awards: Varsity letter for soccer 2021-2023
College choice: UW-La Crosse in La Crosse, Wis.
People are also reading…
Intended major/field of study: Physical therapy
Role model: My Mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, caring, and independent
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Be a successful physical therapist to help others.