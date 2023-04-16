Name: Mary Catherine Slagle
School: Wilmot High School
Nickname: MC
Parents: James and Kelly Slagle of Wilmot
Most memorable high school moment: Winning Academic Decathlon State with my team.
Most influential teacher: Donald Serkowski in Civics, Global Studies, World History, Academic Decathlon; Mr. Serkowski introduced me to Academic Decathlon and it has changed my life. From the connections I've made to the confidence I've gained, its impact has surpassed anything I have ever done.
School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, Environmental Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, performing arts/theater, student government
School athletics: Tennis
School offices held: Freshman Class Vice-President, Sophomore Class President, Vice-President of Green Thumbs Club, NHS Communications Officer
Honors, letters or awards: National Rural-Small Town Award, Varsity Tennis Letter, 1st in Speech and Interview at USAD Nationals, 2nd in Literature at USAD Nationals
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Dance (Modern, Contemporary, Ballet), 4-H
College choice: College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
Intended major/field of study: Psychology