Name: Terry Walters

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Terry and Delerece Walters

Most memorable high school moment: At the begging of the year, I got the chance to run for homecoming court. During the parade seeing my friends and Family coming out to support me was one of the coolest moments of Highschool for me.

Most influential teacher: Tracie Nielson in Intro to Business, Marketing, Retail and Merchandising; Ms. Nielson helped me a lot through the years and pushed me to become the greatest version of my self. Through all of her class she help me realize my dream of owning a business here one day and helping the community.

School activities/club: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, DECA, performing arts/theater, stage crew, African American Youth Initiative

School athletics: Football, wrestling

School offices held: DECA Chapter President, Store Manager

Honors, letters or awards: 2x DECA state qualifier, International DECA qualifier, 2x Decathlon Regional Qualifier, Student of the month. Career and Technical Education Student influencer.

Role model: Delerece Walters (My mom)

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Determined, Empathetic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I Want to give back to the community that gave so much to me and supported me through out all these years.