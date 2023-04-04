Name: Thomas Connolly

School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Parents: Andrew and Heather

Most memorable high school moment: Announcing the varsity boys basketballs games.

Most influential teacher: Matt Rizzo in President; Mr. Rizzo and I started at SJCA the same year and have had a special bond. I can always count on Mr. Rizzo for advice and good leadership.

School activities/clubs: Chapel Committee, concert band, Ministry Club, performing arts/theater, student government, Italian National Honors Society

School athletics: Cross country, tennis

School offices held: Director of Communications (Italian National Honors Society)

Honors, letters or awards: Kiwanis Academic Excellence, Mayors Youth Commission Award, Kenosha Scholarship, Sports Letters and Bars, Performing Arts letter and bars, and academic letters and bars.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Serving the poor, altar server at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Music & Singing, Tennis, Leadership opportunities, and more.

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Political Science & Business Administration

Role model: My Papa, William (Bill) Whyte

Three words that best describe my role model: Strategic, Intelligent, and loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Become the President of the United States of America.