Name: Thomas Connolly
School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Parents: Andrew and Heather
Most memorable high school moment: Announcing the varsity boys basketballs games.
Most influential teacher: Matt Rizzo in President; Mr. Rizzo and I started at SJCA the same year and have had a special bond. I can always count on Mr. Rizzo for advice and good leadership.
School activities/clubs: Chapel Committee, concert band, Ministry Club, performing arts/theater, student government, Italian National Honors Society
School athletics: Cross country, tennis
School offices held: Director of Communications (Italian National Honors Society)
Honors, letters or awards: Kiwanis Academic Excellence, Mayors Youth Commission Award, Kenosha Scholarship, Sports Letters and Bars, Performing Arts letter and bars, and academic letters and bars.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Serving the poor, altar server at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Music & Singing, Tennis, Leadership opportunities, and more.
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Political Science & Business Administration
Role model: My Papa, William (Bill) Whyte
Three words that best describe my role model: Strategic, Intelligent, and loving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Become the President of the United States of America.