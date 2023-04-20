Name: Xzavier Davis-Bilbo
School: Kenosha eSchool
Nickname: Ziggy
Parents: Justin Williams and Valetta Bradford-Williams
Most memorable high school moment: Finding out that I pasted my test first try.
Most influential teacher: Kathleen Garcia; She made sure I didn’t second guess myself.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Not your parents basement Game development
College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Cybersecurity
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, chef, interesting
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Start my own business