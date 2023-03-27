School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Tony and Suzanne Maldonado
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would be winning the Wisconsin High School Civics Games
Most influential teacher: Marla Day in AP Government and AP US History; Ms. Day is a teacher who is truly passionate about the subjects she teaches, and that passion rubs off on her students. The discussions held by students in her class are always passionate and thoughtful. She motivates all of us to think about the world and our impact on it.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Model United Nations, performing arts/theater
Honors, letters or awards: Recipient of the Exemplary Performance award at the 2022 State Solo and Ensemble event; Member of the winning team of the 2022 Wisconsin High School Civics Games; Recipient of an Outstanding Performance Award at the 2022 Wisconsin High School Theatre Festival
College choice: UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: History
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a teacher myself and make an impact in others’ education as well as lives.
