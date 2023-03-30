Name: Ella Springer

School: Harborside Academy

Parents: Dustin and Nicole Springer

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school memory was senior camp. It was so fun to be able to finally be at overnight camp again with all of my classmates and bond over silly things like karaoke. I was in charge of taking yearbook pictures, so I got to be all over, which made it really special because I got to spend time with so many of my peers and capture the memories we were making.

Most influential teacher: John Gransee in Chemistry; Taking his class made me realize I wanted to pursue chemistry as a career. I have always wanted to go into the sciences, but STEM is such a broad field that I felt like I did not know what path I wanted to take. After taking chemistry, however, and learning about all of its applications, I started to look more seriously into pursing it after high school and decided that I wanted to be a chemist.

School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, National Honor Society, orchestra, peer helpers/tutors, student government, yearbook, National English Honor Society

School offices held: National Honor Society President; National English Honor Society President; Crew Council Treasurer; Yearbook Co-Editor in Chief; Environmental Club co-founder

Honors, letters or awards: Summa Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Sunday School Teacher; playing piano

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Biochemistry

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, caring, humorous

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to go on to be involved in vaccine and pharmaceutical research after obtaining my PhD.