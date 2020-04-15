Todays Teen for Apriil 20

Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable high school moments was during my junior year of Chorale at our spring choir concert where we sang an a cappella piece called “The Wisdom of the Moon”. Its lyrics read “I love the sun, its revealing brilliance, its lingering warmth; but in the dark of night let me learn the wisdom of the moon, how it waxes and wanes but does not die, how it gives itself to shadow, knowing it will emerge whole once more”. The message of the piece speaks of how we find comfort in our blessings, yet should welcome our struggles with the faith that we will persevere and grow from them. Everything about this piece from its lyricism to its dynamics never fails to inspire and encourage me, and having the opportunity to perform it with such passionate group of musicians only made it more significant to me.

Most influential teacher: Sue Pacetti in Leadership; Advisor of Future Business Leaders of America; While I first met Mrs. Pacetti my freshman year in her leadership class, she has influenced me far beyond the classroom setting. As the advisor for Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Mrs. Pacetti has mentored and helped me strengthen my self-confidence over the course of my four years as a member. One of the biggest ways she’s contributed to my growth is by preparing me for FBLA competitions. As a student who has primarily competed in public speaking events, I remember not having a clue as to how I was supposed to cary myself. My voice was timid, my confidence was wavering, and my nerves would skyrocket. I largely attribute the growth I’ve experienced from that first year up until now to Mrs. Pacetti because of all my educators she has supported me wholeheartedly, teaching me skills which have also influenced desired major for college. From the shy freshman to the self-assured senior, Mrs. Pacetti has been there every step of my journey and I am beyond thankful for her.