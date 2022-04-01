Today's Teen for April 1

Parents: Kristopher and Tina Peterson of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Senior Homecoming, it was amazing to see everyone come together after the struggles of COVID-19 for an event that I helped organize and direct.

Most influential teacher: Bhuvaneswari Baskaran in AP Calculus; Mrs. Baskaran treats every one of her students with more care and dedication than I've ever seen in a teacher. She's like a 'calc mom'; she's always willing to help and go the extra mile for her students. She's made me enjoy an extremely difficult class that would otherwise be a complete struggle, and I look forward to being there and seeing her every day.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, freshman mentors, leadership team, Link Crew, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, pep band, student government

School athletics: Tennis, track, volleyball

School offices held: Student Council Vice President, Senior Class Vice President, Track and Field team captain.

Honors, letters or awards: Varsity letters, academic letter, honors distinction, academic merit award, varsity numbers, top ten in class/summa cum laude, first/second/third place medals for varsity track and field, first/second/third place medals for varsity tennis.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Writing, athletics, umpire at Kenosha Boys and Girls Club, cashier and front end manager at Kenosha Festival Foods, babysitter, softball, golf, running/fitness, baking, volunteer work, and reading.

College choice: Baylor University in Waco, Texas

Intended major/field of study: Engineering and Law

Role model: My Mother (Tina Peterson)

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, confident, kind.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to advocate for women in my field(s) of study as well as other topics that concern me. I plan to get a degree in engineering and law, and pursue a job that uses my skill from both professions. I want to make a difference in the world that makes life better for everyone, which partially influenced my choice in law as a major. Whether I am known for this publicly isn't extremely important to me, as long as it helps those who need it.

