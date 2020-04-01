Today's Teen for April 1

Will Darden
Bradford High School
Parents: Marcus and Alice Fuller of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: When I won prom king. It was a great feeling having all of my classmates cheering me on showing support and just the night of prom was just a great night to remember with my friends.
Most influential teacher: Kerrie Gardina in English; Mrs. Gardina my 6-8 grade English teacher had a really big impact on my life she made me start caring about school more and really help me improve my English skills. She believed in me when I didn’t have the confidence in myself. She was just always so easy to talk to and so understanding. Even after I graduated from middle school she still checks up on me and makes sure I’m doing okay. She helped me become a better student and person by leading by example and showing me how to do things the right way, helped me become more passionate about things, showed me I can really have a bright future if I just put my mind to it.
School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, Link Crew, stage crew, yearbook
Other activities: African American Male Initiative (AAMI), over 200 community service hours
School athletics: Basketball, football, track
Honors, letters or awards: Mayor Youth Commission Award 2020, Semper fidelis All-American 2019 (Outstanding students who fight and win battles every day.) 1st team all conference-football, Holy Rosary Awards Nominee-athlete of the year, prom King 2019, Community Service distinction, and AP honor Courses Distinction
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Work at Finish Line (retail sales)
College choices: Kansas State, Arizona State University, Nova SouthEastern University, Carthage or UW-Whitewater
Intended major/field of study: Sports Psychology, minor in Spanish
Role model: Shawnell Gross
Three words that best describe my role model: Humble, dedicated, intelligent
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I would love to go pro in play in the NFL, but if I don’t, I also have other accomplishments on my mind. I plan to graduate college with a master’s degree in sports psychology. I wanna help athletes understand the impact an injury can have on the mental health of an individual as well the physical. One day I would like to give back to my community. I also hope to be a role model to young males and females in my community.
