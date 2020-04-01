Today's Teen for April 1

Most influential teacher: Kerrie Gardina in English; Mrs. Gardina my 6-8 grade English teacher had a really big impact on my life she made me start caring about school more and really help me improve my English skills. She believed in me when I didn’t have the confidence in myself. She was just always so easy to talk to and so understanding. Even after I graduated from middle school she still checks up on me and makes sure I’m doing okay. She helped me become a better student and person by leading by example and showing me how to do things the right way, helped me become more passionate about things, showed me I can really have a bright future if I just put my mind to it.