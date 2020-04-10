Today's Teen for April 10
Today's Teen for April 10

Julia Laventhall

Parents: Maxwell Laventhall and Donna Pitterle of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: The AP Government field trip to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Most influential teacher: Kristen Peterson in US History Honors, World History Honors, AP Government, AP Psychology, AP Microeconomics and AP Macroeconomics; Mrs. Peterson has always challenged me to think outside of the box and she has pushed me to establish some of the best study strategies which will definitely help me in college. She has also been extremely supportive of me outside of the classroom and is always there if I have extra questions.

School activities/clubs: Debate Club, National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Tennis

School offices held: President of National Honor Society; Vice President (grades 9, 10) and Treasurer (grade 11) of Student Council

Honors, letters or awards: Salutatorian of the Class of 2020; Mayor’s Youth Commission Award; AP Scholar with Honor; High Honor Roll

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working as a barista at Starbucks

College choice: Barnard College of Columbia University in New York City

Intended major/field of study: Neuroscience

Role model: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Three words that best describe my role model: Brilliant, tough, passionate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to find new ways to improve sustainability all across the globe in order to reduce our carbon footprints.

