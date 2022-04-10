Today's Teen for April 10

Name: Aiden Gilboe
School: Christian Life High School
Parents: Mike and Kim Gilboe of Wadsworth, Ill.
Most memorable high school moment: I have two memorable high schools moments. The first one was when the power went out at our school because they cut a power line while doing construction on Hwy 50. Since the power was out, we got to play 9 square all day. Another memorable moment for me was when I got to meet Senator Ron Johnson and introduce him for an assembly at our school.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Rick Moffett in Engineering and Worldviews; Mr. Moffett has taught me how to think critically and he is a very intelligent teacher. He has been a great mentor to me throughout my high school career.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society
Other school activities: Turning Point
People are also reading…
School athletics: Golf
School offices held: President of Turning Point
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll all 4 years; Distinguished Christian High School Student Award 2020; Salutatorian Class of 2022
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I help out at Immanuel Church in Gurnee for the IC kids program on Sundays and Wednesdays; Kenosha Lego Users Group (KLUG)
College choice: Cedarville (Ohio) University
Intended major/field of study: Civil Engineering
Role model: My Grandpa Bradley, I call him Papa
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, hard working, handy
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: After graduating college, I am hoping to take my degree to underdeveloped countries to improve their infrastructure. I also hope to become a leader in the church to help others grow in their faith and find Jesus.