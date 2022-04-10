Today's Teen for April 10

Name: Aiden Gilboe

School: Christian Life High School

Parents: Mike and Kim Gilboe of Wadsworth, Ill.

Most memorable high school moment: I have two memorable high schools moments. The first one was when the power went out at our school because they cut a power line while doing construction on Hwy 50. Since the power was out, we got to play 9 square all day. Another memorable moment for me was when I got to meet Senator Ron Johnson and introduce him for an assembly at our school.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Rick Moffett in Engineering and Worldviews; Mr. Moffett has taught me how to think critically and he is a very intelligent teacher. He has been a great mentor to me throughout my high school career.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society

Other school activities: Turning Point

School athletics: Golf

School offices held: President of Turning Point

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll all 4 years; Distinguished Christian High School Student Award 2020; Salutatorian Class of 2022

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I help out at Immanuel Church in Gurnee for the IC kids program on Sundays and Wednesdays; Kenosha Lego Users Group (KLUG)

College choice: Cedarville (Ohio) University

Intended major/field of study: Civil Engineering

Role model: My Grandpa Bradley, I call him Papa

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, hard working, handy

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: After graduating college, I am hoping to take my degree to underdeveloped countries to improve their infrastructure. I also hope to become a leader in the church to help others grow in their faith and find Jesus.

