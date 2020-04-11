Today's Teen for April 11
View Comments

Today's Teen for April 11

{{featured_button_text}}
Jimena Salazar

Jimena Salazar

Nickname: Jimmy

Parents: Guillermo and Barbara Salazar of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My junior year, I competed at my regional FBLA competition with Brianna Pacetti, and we placed 2nd and qualified for State. Later then, we competed at sSate and placed 5th place and got the chance to compete at nationals in San Antonio, Texas. It was such a great experience to travel with a group of friends and have the chance to meet people from across the nation.

Most influential teacher: Carlos Rosillo, Spanish teacher in grades 6-8; He taught me how to challenge myself academically. Mr. Rosillo was always very dynamic in class, which made learning easy. He helped me whenever I was confused on any type of assignment, even if it wasn’t for my Spanish class. He knew how to cheer me up when I was down. Mr. Rosillo inspired me to further my education in Spanish, which I hope to do in the near future. Thank you Mr. Rosillo for the endless memories you gave me!

School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, orchestra, Renaissance Club, student government, National Society of High School Scholars

School athletics: Swimming

School offices held: Secretary Future Business Leaders of America; Vice President Future Business Leaders of America

Honors, letters or awards: Honors distinction; community service distinction; Varsity and JV letters for swimming; 3.5 GPA Scholar-Athelte; Academic letter; Music Letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Babysitting; Help out at my church’s nursery; Serve food at the INNS Program

College choice: UW-Parkside or Carthage College

Intended major/field of study: Major in Spanish and Chemistry: Pre-Dental

Role model: Laura Guttormsen

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Intelligent, and Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I would like to study dentistry, and major in chemistry, with hope of going to dental school at Marquette University. Someone who has inspired me into further my education, is the mother of children I babysit, Laura Guttormsen. She is a local dentist in Kenosha. What I hope to accomplish one day is to do a mission trip to Guatemala and give free dental services for those in need.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics