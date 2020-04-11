Today's Teen for April 11

Nickname: Jimmy
Parents: Guillermo and Barbara Salazar of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My junior year, I competed at my regional FBLA competition with Brianna Pacetti, and we placed 2nd and qualified for State. Later then, we competed at sSate and placed 5th place and got the chance to compete at nationals in San Antonio, Texas. It was such a great experience to travel with a group of friends and have the chance to meet people from across the nation.
Most influential teacher: Carlos Rosillo, Spanish teacher in grades 6-8; He taught me how to challenge myself academically. Mr. Rosillo was always very dynamic in class, which made learning easy. He helped me whenever I was confused on any type of assignment, even if it wasn’t for my Spanish class. He knew how to cheer me up when I was down. Mr. Rosillo inspired me to further my education in Spanish, which I hope to do in the near future. Thank you Mr. Rosillo for the endless memories you gave me!
School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, orchestra, Renaissance Club, student government, National Society of High School Scholars
School athletics: Swimming
School offices held: Secretary Future Business Leaders of America; Vice President Future Business Leaders of America
Honors, letters or awards: Honors distinction; community service distinction; Varsity and JV letters for swimming; 3.5 GPA Scholar-Athelte; Academic letter; Music Letter
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Babysitting; Help out at my church’s nursery; Serve food at the INNS Program
College choice: UW-Parkside or Carthage College
Intended major/field of study: Major in Spanish and Chemistry: Pre-Dental
Role model: Laura Guttormsen
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Intelligent, and Caring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I would like to study dentistry, and major in chemistry, with hope of going to dental school at Marquette University. Someone who has inspired me into further my education, is the mother of children I babysit, Laura Guttormsen. She is a local dentist in Kenosha. What I hope to accomplish one day is to do a mission trip to Guatemala and give free dental services for those in need.
