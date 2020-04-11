Today's Teen for April 11

Most memorable high school moment: My junior year, I competed at my regional FBLA competition with Brianna Pacetti, and we placed 2nd and qualified for State. Later then, we competed at sSate and placed 5th place and got the chance to compete at nationals in San Antonio, Texas. It was such a great experience to travel with a group of friends and have the chance to meet people from across the nation.

Most influential teacher: Carlos Rosillo, Spanish teacher in grades 6-8; He taught me how to challenge myself academically. Mr. Rosillo was always very dynamic in class, which made learning easy. He helped me whenever I was confused on any type of assignment, even if it wasn’t for my Spanish class. He knew how to cheer me up when I was down. Mr. Rosillo inspired me to further my education in Spanish, which I hope to do in the near future. Thank you Mr. Rosillo for the endless memories you gave me!