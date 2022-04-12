Today's Teen for April 12

Name: Amanda Palmen

School: Central High School

Parents: Roy and Dianne Palmen of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: I don't have a specific one, but it would have to be performing on stage with my friends in musicals and plays. I love the feeling of the spotlight on my face while I am singing a song or acting in a scene and all eyes are on you. The fact that my closest friends are on stage with me makes it that much better.

Most influential teacher: Michael Klimzak as Drama Director/Librarian; Though Mr. Klimzak is not an official teacher at Central, he has taught me a lot throughout my 4 years of high school. He does so much for our Drama club and cares greatly for all the students involved. He does his best to get everyone involved and put on amazing productions. He makes rehearsals enjoyable and teachable.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Drama Club, Family Career & Community Leaders, forensics, freshman mentors, National Honor Society, Show Choir, Mu Alpha Theta

School athletics: Bowling

Honors, letters or awards: Letter in academics; letter in choir; letter in forensics; letter in family, career, community leaders of America; AP Scholar with Distinction Award; Miss Bristol 2021

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Girl Scouts; Baking

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Elementary Education

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be a teacher who not only helps her students succeed academically, but helps shape them into kind, caring, and thoughtful individuals. Teaching is one of the most important jobs a person can have because they influence the lives of so many students and I strive to be a well-rounded and impactful teacher.

