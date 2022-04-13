Today's Teen for April 13

Name: Taylor Wilmot

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: "Taytay"

Parents: Chris and Theresa Wilmot of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable high school moments has to be the Indian Trail freshmen football game we had this year. It was the first football game I would be going to with my sister -- who had just started high school -- and one of the very first games the IT Spirit Squad would be directing. The energy was immaculate, especially after not being able to have this experience in over a year. This same day, the IT girls tennis team and I won our third tournament championship. It is with their support that I decided to run for homecoming queen, which led to lasting friendships and memorable experiences that will last a lifetime. Although it is hard to pick just one moment, it is through these events that I was reminded of the blessing of friendship, and how important it is to recognize and lift up the people around us. As we reach the end of our high school journeys, I become more and more grateful for these opportunities and for all of the beautiful people I have met along the way.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Janet Carpino in Honors Pre-Calculus; Not only did Mrs. Carpino help me discover a hidden love for math within myself, but she showed me what it means to be strong, yet humble, through whatever life throws at you. She has taught me the significance of putting others before yourself, and the importance of understanding that everyone is fighting battles that you may not know about, so it is good to be kind always.

School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, Chapel Committee, concert band, DECA, freshman mentors, jazz band, Key Club, leadership team, Link Crew, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, student government, wind ensemble, NCWIT, Spirit Squad, Solo and Ensemble, Girls Who Code

School athletics: Basketball, tennis, track

School offices held: Junior Class Vice President; Varsity Tennis team captain; varsity shotput and discus team captain

Honors, letters or awards: NCWIT AiC Rising Star, Wisconsin Affiliate, and National Honorable Mention; DECA International Career Development Conference and Competition qualifier; Varsity shot put and discus; Varsity girls tennis; AP Scholar; Mayor's Commission Award; KUSD School Board student member

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteering; Making and listening to music; Exercising; Video games; Coding; Being outside/going on adventures; Spending time with friends and family

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Computer Science

Role model: My Grandma Rosie

Three words that best describe my role model: Humble, Driven, and Empathetic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I am more than excited to make computing and technology a part of my future career path because for the longest time I have felt that I belong in the world of tech. Whether that be in software engineering, cybersecurity, or just basic computer science and IT, I hope to further my studies in the field by attending college this coming year. I look forward to advancing my skills through independent learning and courses I find along the way, and hopefully by getting involved in more computing and technology-based opportunities as well. After growing in my studies, I see myself entering the workforce with a drive to be of help to others and work with those around me to bring the joy and efficiency of technology to our community. Although I am unsure what specific position I would like to hold in the world of IT, I know I want it to be a positive one. Whether it be through establishing a stronger emphasis on safe internet traveling, opening doors for third world countries to the luxury of technology, or paving the way for women of future generations to pursue a career in STEM, I look forward to making a positive impact on our society through the use of technology.

