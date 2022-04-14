Today's Teen for April 14

Name: Lillian Hassan-Thomas

School: LakeView Technology Academy

Parents: Randall Thomas and Donna Alverson

Most memorable high school moment: The first gel electrophoresis lab in my freshman Laboratory Techniques class. I remember I completely messed up the measurements and it yielded some wacky results, but mistakes are part of science! Getting this hands-on experience solidified my goals of a career in STEM.

Most influential teacher: Joseph Pitts as Counselor; Mr. Pitts taught me that learning isn't about strict plans and benchmarks, but actually experiencing life and interacting with others. Every conversation with him has me leaving with an improved mindset and better outlook for the future.

School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, African American Student Initiative, Mathletes

School athletics: Cross country, track

School offices held: National Honor Society President; Environmental Club Secretary

Honors, letters or awards: Summa Cum Laude; AP Scholar with Honor; Honor Roll; Scholar Athlete; 100+ Service Hours

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Interning at Froedtert South; Volunteering at the Hospital; Volunteering with the Church; Spending Time with my Family; Making Music with my Sister; Running or Hiking

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Intended major/field of study: Biological Sciences

Role model: Malcolm X

Three words that best describe my role model: Faithful, Dedicated, Intelligent

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become Chief of Medicine at the Froedtert South Kenosha hospital so I can better serve my community's health needs, and serve as a mentor/resource for other women of color in medicine.

