Today's Teen for April 14

Most memorable high school moment: In my sophomore year, we had a varsity football game against Union Grove. This was my first year on varsity and I was a starting offensive lineman. The team was on a winning streak. Union Grove was projected to demolish our team. The game itself was back and forth. It was a tiring game, but I have never heard our school student section so loud. Union Grove started to take the lead in the second half and it didn’t look good for Westosha Central. Yet, no one on the team was willing to give up. We caught up within one score of Union Grove. Then, our team got a takeaway. We marched down the field with not much time left and ended up scoring. We had two options: kick the field goal and go into overtime or go for the two-point conversion for the win. I remember distinctly taking a timeout and the entire line telling the coaches we should go for it. The coaches agreed with us and planned to run it right behind me. The Falcons took the victory.