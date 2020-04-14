Today's Teen for April 14

Nickname: Charlie
Parents: Dustin and Erica Feeney of Salem
Most memorable high school moment: In my sophomore year, we had a varsity football game against Union Grove. This was my first year on varsity and I was a starting offensive lineman. The team was on a winning streak. Union Grove was projected to demolish our team. The game itself was back and forth. It was a tiring game, but I have never heard our school student section so loud. Union Grove started to take the lead in the second half and it didn’t look good for Westosha Central. Yet, no one on the team was willing to give up. We caught up within one score of Union Grove. Then, our team got a takeaway. We marched down the field with not much time left and ended up scoring. We had two options: kick the field goal and go into overtime or go for the two-point conversion for the win. I remember distinctly taking a timeout and the entire line telling the coaches we should go for it. The coaches agreed with us and planned to run it right behind me. The Falcons took the victory.
Most influential teacher: Tyson Mengel in World History, AP U.S. History, and Football Coach; Tyson Mengel has known me since my freshman year. I have had him as a teacher multiple times, yet during football season is where we had the most interaction. Mr. Mengel always set clear expectations for his students and his players. On top of that, Mr. Mengel knew my brother who also sets high expectations for me. Yet, with all these expectations he was a kind and calming teacher. He always pushed me to be better by building my confidence. He is always willing to have genuine conversations about simple mundane things to big life choices. He also is more than just a teacher or coach, he is a friend.
School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, concert band, Drama Club, forensics, freshman mentors, marching band, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, pep band, wind ensemble
School athletics: Football, track
Honors, letters or awards: Second Team all-conference Defensive and Offensive Lineman, Honorable Mention all-conference Offensive Lineman, and All-county Lineman
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: VITA, Helping Hands
Intended major/field of study: Business
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role models: Diligent, Resilient, Compassionate
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to do one of two things. Either open my own business or be able to make my own music album. The business idea comes from my mother. She owns a franchise. Being my own boss and running a business sounds very appealing to me. The music comes from my dad. My father plays guitar and has a love of music. That love was passed on through me. I love the history of music and multiple different styles of music. I thoroughly enjoy being able to play multiple instruments. Music to me has always been something calming for the mind. I would love to make a record one day.
