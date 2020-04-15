Today's Teen for April 15

Parents: Scott and Dana Adamczyk of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is going to homecoming and prom with my friends.
Most influential teacher: Cindy Renaud in English and Yearbook; Mrs. Renaud knows that I will never give up and always have tenacity. She knows that I can accomplish anything when I try hard and stay positive about things. She has helped me to become a more dedicated leader.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, National Honor Society, yearbook, Excel Club and National English Honor Society
School athletics: Swimming
School offices held: President of National English Honor Society and Vice President of National Honor Society
Honors, letters or awards: Character/Habits of Success Awards from Harborside Academy and Varsity Letter and Medals from Tremper Swimming
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Swimming, Drawing, Listening to Music, Going Outside for Walks, and Hanging Out With My Friends
College choice: UW-Whitewater
Intended major/field of study: Art Education
Role model: My Mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Leader, Dedicated, and Kind
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is having a job that I enjoy doing a lot.
