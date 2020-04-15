Today's Teen for April 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parents: Scott and Dana Adamczyk of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is going to homecoming and prom with my friends.

Most influential teacher: Cindy Renaud in English and Yearbook; Mrs. Renaud knows that I will never give up and always have tenacity. She knows that I can accomplish anything when I try hard and stay positive about things. She has helped me to become a more dedicated leader.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, National Honor Society, yearbook, Excel Club and National English Honor Society

School athletics: Swimming

School offices held: President of National English Honor Society and Vice President of National Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: Character/Habits of Success Awards from Harborside Academy and Varsity Letter and Medals from Tremper Swimming

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Swimming, Drawing, Listening to Music, Going Outside for Walks, and Hanging Out With My Friends

College choice: UW-Whitewater