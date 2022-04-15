Today's Teen for April 15

Name: Dayanara Abril Giles

School: Reuther High School

Nickname: Daya

Mother: Delia Tenorio of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was joining the Bradford Swim team. Swimming has a special place in my heart and I will forever cherish my time on the team. Going to practice, meets and duals- I loved going out to eat with my team. Seeing my friends are what made my swim years so memorable.

Most influential teacher: Jessica Kapllusch ascGuidance Counselor; I could not have asked for a better guidance counselor. Mrs. Jessica has been helping me with all of my college applications and preparations for my future. If I need any help with anything, I know I can count on Mrs. Jessica.

School activities: Bradford High School Swim Team

School athletics: Swimming

Honors, letters or awards: I am graduating Summa Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Babysitting, reading and hanging out with my friends

College choice: UW-LaCrosse

Intended major/field of study: Radiology

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Fierce, independent and loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate from college and earn my degree in Radiology. In about 5-7 years, I hope to working in a hospital as a successful Radiation Therapist.

