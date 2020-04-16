Today's Teen for April 16

Parents: Bharat and Jigisha Patel of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school memories come from my experiences with Key Club and choir. I will never forget my first time attending the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan (WIUM) Key Club District Convention, with over 800 members from all over the state passionate about community service and Key Club. It was inspiring to see the pure enthusiasm all the members showed through cheers, dances, and even costumes. My most memorable choir moment was singing the piece “Hymn to the Eternal Flame,” written in memory of those lost in WWII, at Omaha Beach in France. Here is when I truly began to understand the impact of music and the connections with my peers around me.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Bhuvaneswari Baskaran in AP Calculus; Mrs. Baskaran has not only been the most influential teacher to me but the most influential person during my high school career. In the classroom, Mrs. Baskaran ensures that each one of her students is receiving the help they need with the course. She also finds ways to speak about our positive attributes and to support her students. Not only has she assisted me with academics, but Mrs. Baskaran has also encouraged me to succeed in my extracurricular clubs and activities. Out of sheer generosity, she learned what I was interested in and helped me get involved with a research program beyond the school to foster success in my career. In my future, I will continue to look back and try to emulate Mrs. Baskaran’s ability to better others as individuals and to be successful in what they want to pursue.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, jazz band, Key Club, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, wind ensemble, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, Safe School Ambassadors
School athletics: Tennis
School offices held: Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Key Club Lieutenant Governor of Divisions 6 and 7; Treasurer of Indian Trail Key Club; Vice President of HOSA-Future Health Professionals; Vice President of Science Olympiad
Honors, letters or awards: Valedictorian; WIUM Key Club Outstanding Service Award- 11th grade; WIUM Key Club Distinguished Treasurer; Outstanding Laboratory Freshman, Medical Sciences Academy; Wisconsin HOSA state, 1st place- Nursing Assistant event; Science Olympiad Regional medalist; AP Scholar with Distinction; 100+ hours Community Service Distinction
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Certified Nursing Assistant at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital; Vice President of Youth as Resources Board; Volunteer at Aurora Medical Center; Carthage College Summer Research intern; playing saxophone; singing
College choice: University of Connecticut
Intended major/field of study: Molecular and cell biology (in the Special Program in Medicine)
Role model: My sister, Anmol
Three words that best describe my role model: Selfless, passionate, and bright
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I aspire to become a physician, where I will be able to continue my passions for learning about medicine and for providing quality patient care. Through this, I want to be able to form close relationships with patients and be able to be advocates for their well-being. Another goal of mine is to expand the focus of primary and preventative care across all regions.
