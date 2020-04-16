Today's Teen for April 16

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school memories come from my experiences with Key Club and choir. I will never forget my first time attending the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan (WIUM) Key Club District Convention, with over 800 members from all over the state passionate about community service and Key Club. It was inspiring to see the pure enthusiasm all the members showed through cheers, dances, and even costumes. My most memorable choir moment was singing the piece “Hymn to the Eternal Flame,” written in memory of those lost in WWII, at Omaha Beach in France. Here is when I truly began to understand the impact of music and the connections with my peers around me.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Bhuvaneswari Baskaran in AP Calculus; Mrs. Baskaran has not only been the most influential teacher to me but the most influential person during my high school career. In the classroom, Mrs. Baskaran ensures that each one of her students is receiving the help they need with the course. She also finds ways to speak about our positive attributes and to support her students. Not only has she assisted me with academics, but Mrs. Baskaran has also encouraged me to succeed in my extracurricular clubs and activities. Out of sheer generosity, she learned what I was interested in and helped me get involved with a research program beyond the school to foster success in my career. In my future, I will continue to look back and try to emulate Mrs. Baskaran’s ability to better others as individuals and to be successful in what they want to pursue.