Today's Teen for April 16

Most influential teacher: Jeffrey Dorn in Freshman and Senior Religion; Mr. Dorn and I just clicked when we first met together. I remember the first day we met he shook my hand, successfully tried his best to pronounce my name, and was willing to help me join the soccer team. These things may seem small looking at them from an objective point of view, but for me it was a clear and unshaken demonstration of Mr. Dorn’s accountability. He really fostered an “I got your back attitude” for me since day one- even if he had to remind me to stay on my feet for my first semester freshman year grades. And of course, in my senior year Mr. Dorn and I became more connected on a more spiritual level. Every day, Mr. Dorn not only spoke to us about spreading God’s love, but he also showed it. His integrity in even the smallest aspects of his life did not go unnoticed by the people around him, especially me. Senior religion did not feel like a class with Mr.Dorn, instead it felt as a daily training session on how to be a Christian with real life lessons and examples in order for us to be prepared to remain unshaken in the hope that we have in our Savior, Jesus Christ. On February 26, 2022, Mr. Dorn would teach us one last lesson: dealing with the death of a beloved, fellow believer and mentor. On that Saturday evening, Mr. Dorn was called home to Heaven. Of course, the news was incredibly shocking, but it felt as if though we were spiritually equipped to endure this moment of grief and pain. Mr. Dorn always spoke about Heaven, and what death truly means for a believer in Christ. We can now rest assured that Mr. Dorn is enjoying in the mansions of Heaven with his God and Savior who he loved so much when he was on this earth. I will treasure Mr. Dorn’s teachings in my heart for the rest of my days, and follow in his example of spreading God’s love in every opportunity I get, small or big.