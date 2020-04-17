Today's Teen for April 17

Most memorable high school moment: My underwater robotics team was testing our robot in the pool at the Elkhorn Maker Fair. I remember it being not just a robot, but an amalgamation of everyone’s hard work, our perseverance and ingenuity. I also remembered of all the laughs our team had together throughout this year and the year before.

Most influential teacher: Dr. Eric Schroeter in AP Chemistry; Dr. Schroeter’s AP Chemistry course was one of the best I took at Lakeview. Dr. Schroeter is always willing to follow the tangent, whether it be biological, medical, or historical. With that, we can explain convoluted and sophisticated ideas from chemistry and biology with such clarity and add a new breadth and perspective to the topic. As I knew him from virtually the first day of high school, he not only grew my intrigue in molecular biology with our after-school discussions, but also guided me to my career choice. Dr. Schroeter has also been an amazing mentor for our underwater robotics team.