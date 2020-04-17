Today's Teen for April 17
View Comments

Today's Teen for April 17

{{featured_button_text}}
nicholson.jpg

Stanley Nicholson

Parents: Yuri Maltsev and Rita Nicholson of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: My underwater robotics team was testing our robot in the pool at the Elkhorn Maker Fair. I remember it being not just a robot, but an amalgamation of everyone’s hard work, our perseverance and ingenuity. I also remembered of all the laughs our team had together throughout this year and the year before.

Most influential teacher: Dr. Eric Schroeter in AP Chemistry; Dr. Schroeter’s AP Chemistry course was one of the best I took at Lakeview. Dr. Schroeter is always willing to follow the tangent, whether it be biological, medical, or historical. With that, we can explain convoluted and sophisticated ideas from chemistry and biology with such clarity and add a new breadth and perspective to the topic. As I knew him from virtually the first day of high school, he not only grew my intrigue in molecular biology with our after-school discussions, but also guided me to my career choice. Dr. Schroeter has also been an amazing mentor for our underwater robotics team.

School activities/clubs: Mock trial, orchestra, Underwater Robotics ROV, tutoring

School athletics: Tennis

Honors, letters or awards: Valedictorian

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Coding; Amateur Chemistry; Chess Club; Traveling; Cooking

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Applied Mathematics and Computational Biology

Role model: Marcus Aurelius

Three words that best describe my role model: Stoic, introspective, humble

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I wish to explore the unknown of our biology, human biology. There are millions of relationships between proteins, DNA, and other molecules that dictate everything about us. One step at a time, I want to elucidate these interactions and work to create treatments for when a biological link breaks and causes illness.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics