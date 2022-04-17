Today's Teen for April 17

Parents: Sean and Molly Ryan of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Playing goalie and upsetting The Prairie School (2-1) in the soccer sectional semi-final my junior season.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Jason Parkhurst in AP Calculus AB/BC; This class challenged my abilities as a student. Mr. Parkhurst influenced me to create necessary study skills for this class and challenging courses I will be taking in the future. Nothing is easy, I learned that growth is a process of trial, error and hard work.

School activities/clubs: Art Club, leadership team, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, performing arts/theater, stage crew, student government, Art Club, Retreat Team, National Art Honor Society, Student Ambassador, Lancer Legion

School athletics: Basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball

Other activities: Three Part-Time Jobs, tutoring, AAU Club Basketball

School offices held: 9th grade, 10th grade and 11th grade Class President, Senior Executive School President, NHS Treasurer

Honors, letters or awards: SJCA Class of 2022 Co-Salutatorian, Highest Honors (Cumulative GPA Unweighted 3.94 ~ Cumulative GPA Weighted 4.2), National Honors Society (2-year member, Officer-Treasurer), National Art Honors Society (2-year member), Advanced Placement (Chemistry, Physics, Calculus, Statistics, Government and Politics, English Language and Composition and 2-D Studio Art), Math Award, Art Award, PE Award, 3 Varsity Volleyball Letters, 4 Varsity Basketball Letters, 2 Varsity Softball Letters, 2 Varsity Soccer Letters, Metro Classic Girls Soccer 2nd Team All- Conference, Kenosha County Girls Soccer 2nd Team All-County, Girls Volleyball Division 3 Regional Champion, Girls Volleyball Division 3 Regional Champion, Girls Basketball Division 4 Regional Champion, Metro Classic Girls Soccer Conference Co-Champion, Girls Soccer Division 4 Regional Champion. WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Cooking/baking, art, athletics, water sports

College choice: Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Intended major/field of study: Human-Centered Engineering

Role models: My four older siblings (Michael, Kevin, Catharine, and Annemarie)

Three words that best describe my role models: hard-working, fearless, supportive

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I genuinely cannot wait to be a mom. I also hope to utilize my degrees in Human-Centered Engineering and Mechanical Engineering to address common societal issues and create a safe societal environment for my family and me, and everyone else around.

