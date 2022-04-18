Today's Teen for April 18

Name: Summer Zilisch

School: Tremper High School

Most memorable high school moment: Being Prom Queen was very memorable, and was something I was greatly appreciative of. I was nominated through Tremper Theatre, and was actively involved around the school and our community. Holding leadership positions, I wanted to create a positive atmosphere for others around me, and I was blessed that Prom Queen represented that. The moment I was announced Prom Queen and crowed, was something I will hold dearly to my heart, and I thank those who supported me during that journey.

Most influential teacher: Nic Cicerale in Theatre; Cicerale truthfully impacted my life in such a positive light. Witty, kind, and creative, he shaped me into the person today and made my high school experience unforgettable. Being involved with theatre at a young age, I was captivated by perusing a theatre class in high school. Being involved in shows as an actor and stage crew, board of Thespian Society, and even being gifted the Robin Award, I have grown as an individual. Unfortunately, my time in high school is coming to an end, but Cicerale will always be someone who I cherish, and I hope others have the chance to meet him as well.

School activities/clubs: Drama Club, Environmental Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, stage crew, student government, International Thespian Society; KUSD School Board Student Representative

School athletics: Volleyball

School offices held: Class President; Parliamentarian of National Honor Society; Board of International Thespian Society; Tremper Student Ambassador; KUSD School Board Student Representative

Honors, letters or awards: Prom Queen; Coaches Award Tremper Volleyball; Robin Award Tremper Theatre

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteering; Playing Piano; being with friends and family; Assistant Site Coordinator to a Nonprofit Organization!

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Genetics

Role model: My brother Joseph Zilisch

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Hardworking, Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to positively impact others around me in my lifetime. Genetics is the key to so many things, and I would love to help those who are struggling, and prevent those things from happening to anyone else. Life is precious, enjoy every moment, and be kind to one another.

