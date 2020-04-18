Today's Teen for April 18

Most memorable high school moment: It is hard to pick just one memorable moment from all of high school. Most of my favorite memorable moments come from the extracurriculars I was a part of. Being part of the football, basketball, track, and robotics teams gave me the opportunity to meet and develop friendships with many people and many memories have come along with that. The games, practices, and other moments I spent with these teammates and friends are the most memorable moments I have from high school.

Most influential teacher: Timothy Mielke in Physics, Principles of Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering; I have had classes with Mr. Mielke my sophomore, junior, and senior years and he is also one of my robotics coaches. These classes have been the most exciting, interesting, and fun classes that I have taken during my time at Shoreland. The reason that these classes are so great is because of Mr. Mielke. He has a great sense of humor that makes class fun and he is very kind, understanding, and wants to help students, which encourages educational growth. Mr. Mielke is easy and fun to talk to outside of class as well and does a great job coaching our robotics teams. I especially enjoy talking to him because he has common interests, mainly aerospace technologies and space exploration. Having taught me about engineering and physics, as well as being kind and fun to talk to, he has definitely had a huge influence on my decision to pursue mechanical and aerospace engineering in the future.