Today's Teen for April 18

Parents: Jarrod and Christy Erbe of Oak Creek
Most memorable high school moment: It is hard to pick just one memorable moment from all of high school. Most of my favorite memorable moments come from the extracurriculars I was a part of. Being part of the football, basketball, track, and robotics teams gave me the opportunity to meet and develop friendships with many people and many memories have come along with that. The games, practices, and other moments I spent with these teammates and friends are the most memorable moments I have from high school.
Most influential teacher: Timothy Mielke in Physics, Principles of Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering; I have had classes with Mr. Mielke my sophomore, junior, and senior years and he is also one of my robotics coaches. These classes have been the most exciting, interesting, and fun classes that I have taken during my time at Shoreland. The reason that these classes are so great is because of Mr. Mielke. He has a great sense of humor that makes class fun and he is very kind, understanding, and wants to help students, which encourages educational growth. Mr. Mielke is easy and fun to talk to outside of class as well and does a great job coaching our robotics teams. I especially enjoy talking to him because he has common interests, mainly aerospace technologies and space exploration. Having taught me about engineering and physics, as well as being kind and fun to talk to, he has definitely had a huge influence on my decision to pursue mechanical and aerospace engineering in the future.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Robotics and Pacer Ambassadors Club
School athletics: Basketball, football, track, summer weightlifting and speed training (BFS)
Honors, letters or awards: Class of 2020 Salutatorian; All-Conference honorable mention for Football as a linebacker; 2nd Team All-Conference for Football as an offensive lineman; 1st Team All-County for Football as a linebacker; Nominee for the WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award; Nominee for the Wisconsin Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Snowboarding; Wakeboarding; Fishing
College choice: Northwestern University
City and state of college: Evanston, Ill.
Intended major/field of study: Mechanical Engineering
Role model: Jarrod Erbe
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-Working, Committed, Responsible
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I would love to help further space exploration and our understanding of the universe, potentially becoming an astronaut if the opportunity arises. Above all, in whatever I do, I want to use the gifts and abilities that God has given me to serve others.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.